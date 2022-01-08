Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Manhunt for shrimp vendor over Phuket fatal shooting
Thailand
General

Manhunt for shrimp vendor over Phuket fatal shooting

published : 8 Jan 2022 at 12:57

writer: Online Reporters

Police inspect the scene of the fatal shooting at Kaset market in downtown Phuket on Jan 8, 2022. (Photo: Police Thailand News Facebook page)
Police inspect the scene of the fatal shooting at Kaset market in downtown Phuket on Jan 8, 2022. (Photo: Police Thailand News Facebook page)

PHUKET: Police have launched a manhunt for a shrimp vendor who allegedly opened fire on a nearby seafood vending stall at a market in downtown Phuket on Friday, killing two people and injuring three others.

The shooting occurred about 10am at Kaset market in Muang district, said police.

Police and rescue workers at the scene saw a man and a woman sustaining serious gunshot wounds and lying near a shrimp stall. Medics performed CPR on them before rushing them to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Three others – two men and one woman - were also shot and injured. They were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The seriously-wounded two victims were later pronounced dead, Thai media reported.

According to investigators, the gunman was identified as shrimp vendor Maneenop Meethong. 

The suspect was involved in a quarrel with the owner of a nearby shrimp stall and her family members. He returned home, came back with a gun to open fire on them, and then fled the scene.

Police initially believed the shooting was motivated by a dispute over their fight for customers as they ran a similar business, but other motives have not been ruled out.

Police are now tracking down the gunman.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Life

Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

LOS ANGELES: Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star and the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, has died at 94, prompting an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry and beyond.

00:45
Thailand

Fire hits old market in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fire gutted an old market in tambon Hin Dad on Friday evening, with damage estimated at several million baht, police said.

7 Jan 2022
World

Australia detains another tennis player

MELBOURNE: Czech tennis player Renata Voracova has ended up in the same detention facility as Novak Djokovic in the run-up to the Australian Open, the Czech foreign ministry said on Friday.

7 Jan 2022