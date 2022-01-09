8,511 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths

Health workers take swab samples from people for rapid antigen tests before entering Khao San Road, one of the favourite tourist spots in Bangkok, on Friday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand logged 8,511 new Covid-19 cases and 12 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

There were 8,141 cases in the general population and 20 among prison inmates.

On Saturday, 2,605 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,269,550 Covid-19 cases, with 2,193,867 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,731 during the third wave and 21,825 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.