Elephant hit, hurt by pickup
Thailand
General

Elephant hit, hurt by pickup

published : 9 Jan 2022 at 16:40

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

An wild elephant is seen by a road after it was hit by a pickup (left) in Muang district of Kanchanaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
An wild elephant is seen by a road after it was hit by a pickup (left) in Muang district of Kanchanaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A wild elephant was hurt after being hit by a pickup on a rural road in Muang district of this western border province on Sunday morning.

Paitoon Intarabut, chief of the Salakphra Wildlife Sanctuary, said the incident occurred at 7.40am on rural road No 3199 near Ban Tha Manao village in tambon Wang Dang.

The pickup was damaged and two female passengers injured in the violent impact. The male driver escaped unhurt.

Mr Paitoon said the pachyderm, of unknown gender, was reported to have been hit in the right front leg. The animal walked into the forest after being hit.

Rangers from the Salakphra Wildlife Sanctuary traced and approached the elephant, but were not immediately able to get close. Veterinarians from the 3rd Wildlife Conservation Area had been called to examine it for further treatment, he said.

