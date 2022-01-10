Complaint filed with NACC over rising pork, egg prices

Vendors post prices for different cuts of pork at Simummuang market in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani, on Monday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya on Monday filed a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) accusing Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanavisit and Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on of malfeasance or neglect of duty leading to soaring prices of pork and eggs.

The petition also named Livestock Department director-general Sorravis Thaneto.

Mr Srisuwan, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, alleged the three men had concealed information about the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).

He said many academics and farm associations had confirmed that ASF had spread through the country for over three years, but the Livestock Department director-general had concealed the information and insisted Thailand was 100% free of the disease.

Mr Srisuwan said large numbers of pigs had died from the disease and many pig raisers had closed down, and pork prices had soared.

Despite knowing about the spread of ASF, government agencies had neglected to inform the public and to take action to combat the disease, he said.

According to Mr Srisuwan, a Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report said that swine fever had spread in 15 countries in Asia, including China, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar, but the disease had not been reported in neighbouring Thailand.

This led him to suspect its presence here had been covered up.

Mr Srisuwan said the failure on the part of state agencies to control pork prices had led to increases in the prices of other goods and services.

The price of chicken eggs had gone up on Monday morning, from 2.80 to 3 baht apiece, or 6 baht per tray of 30.

The Commerce Ministry had not taken any action to control prices, as it was empowered to do by the Price of Goods and Services Act of 1999, he said.