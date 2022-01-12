Section
Thailand
Govt to plug Muay Thai

published : 12 Jan 2022 at 09:17

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Boxers practise in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha plans to promote Thailand's soft power through Thai boxing (Muay Thai).

Gen Tunwakom Tipayajan, an adviser to the Culture Ministry and president of the World Muay Thai Alliance Association, met the premier along with Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Distat Hotrakitya on Tuesday, according to government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

They asked the government to help add value to Muay Thai and promote the sport among young people and further develop its reputation as a world-class martial art.

Gen Tunwakom said Muay Thai can generate income for Thailand as many people overseas are interested in it.

The government should have a platform offering information and services related to the martial art such as Muay Thai schools, contests, books about Thai boxing and equipment, he said.

Thai boxing can also be promoted among elderly people as they can apply its movements for exercising, he added.

He proposed the government introduce Muay Thai curricula in all schools and organise regular events such as a Muay Thai festival to promote the martial art and to boost the domestic economy. The plan requires cooperation from various parties including the tourism and sports, culture, commerce, foreign and labour ministries, he said.

