Informal workers line up for payouts

More than three million additional "independent" workers have subscribed to the Social Security Fund (SSF) to benefit from the government's Covid-19 relief programme, according to a labour expert.

The surge brings the number of SSF subscribers under Section 40 of the social security law to more than 10 million, said Poolsap Suanmuang, manager of the Foundation for Labour and Employment Promotion.

She noted the sudden jump in SSF memberships occurred as the government launched assistance programmes to relieve the hardship faced by workers who lost their jobs or were furloughed as a result of the pandemic.

Section 40 covers non-mainstream, "independent" workers who conduct small-scale trade such as vendors and farmers.

Ms Poolsap said more people were admitted to the SSF under Section 40 during the pandemic than at any other time as they were apparently looking for financial relief.

The new members also include musicians, taxi drivers and workers in the entertainment business.

The Section 40 subscribers represent a large cluster of workers. "The underlying issue here is how to keep them subscribed to the SSF," she said, adding that the fund can provide them with welfare and savings.

Section 40 benefits continue to improve as membership grows.

Ms Poolsap said the SSF has a wealth of data about its subscribers which it must harness to design policies to suit their needs, especially during times of national crisis.

"With big data in hand, there will be no need for authorities to call for the registration of people requiring assistance when a crisis hits," said the foundation manager.

It is important to spread word of the advantages of subscribing under Section 40, such as compensation for lost income and a lump-sum payout on retirement, she said, adding monthly contributions to the SSF can make a big difference to the quality of life of subscribers.

Many workers, including those in the courier and food delivery businesses, lack a safety net and labour protection, according to Ms Poolsap.

Social Security Office secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth said Section 40 social security membership has been extended from age 60 to 65.