'Human trafficker' nabbed after 7 years

Immigration police show documents for Chamsudin Tordin, 38, alleged human trafficking suspect, to sign after he returned from Malaysia via Sadao immigration checkpoint in Songkhla on Saturday and was caught. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan).

SONGKHLA: A 38-year-old man wanted in connection with trafficking of Rohingya migrants was arrested in Sadao district on Saturday, almost seven years after fleeing to Malaysia.

Chamsudin Tordin, a native of Muang district in Satun province, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Songkhla-based Nathawee Provincial Court on May 18, 2015, said Pol Lt Col Phongsiri Phithak, immigration inspector in Songkhla.

The suspect had fled to work as a fishing crew member in Malaysia. He was finally caught on Saturday after he returned to Thailand via Sadao immigration checkpoint, said the immigration inspector.

Mr Chamsudin had allegedly been involved in smuggling of many Rohingya migrants along the Thai-Malaysian border in Songkhla and Satun provinces several years ago.

He is facing four charges, including colluding with others in human trafficking by abusing people under 15 years old, assisting migrants to enter the kingdom illegally, detaining people and depriving them of freedom, and colluding with abductors to demand ransom from victims.