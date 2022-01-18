Teens arrested for stealing truck batteries

The two suspects point to stolen truck batteries in their room in tambon Samrong Nuea of Muang district, Samut Prakan, on Monday evening. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Police arrested two 19-year-old men on charges of stealing batteries from trucks who admitted to also thieving stainless steel handrails from a train station.

Police said Patthawee Jeethom and Ekphum Suksombat were stopped and arrested while travelling on a motorcycle on Soi Dan Samrong 24/66 in tambon Samrong Nuea of Muang district on Monday evening.

They were wanted for theft on arrest warrants approved by the Samut Prakan court on Monday. A search of their rented room found two allegedly stolen 120 Ah truck batteries.

Earlier, police received complaints about batteries being stolen from trucks parked on the roadside. Police identified the suspects from surveillance camera footage.

Mr Patthawee allegedly admitted he and Mr Ekphum had stolen batteries from trucks in Muang, Samrong Nuea and Bang Na districts, and had also stolen stainless steel handrails from an electric train station under construction on Thepharak Road.

They sold the stolen goods to scrap dealers and spent the money on food and entertainment.