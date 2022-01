Fine dust blankets Bangkok

Land Transport officials check passenger bus emissions at the Mo Chit Bus Terminal in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Dec 23. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Much of Bangkok and nearby provinces were blanketed in smog on Tuesday morning, with PM2.5 dust exceeding safe levels in 41 areas, the Pollutionn Control Department (PCD) reported.

The PCD said hazardous particulate levels in the air in Greater Bangkok at 10am ranged between 28-72 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3), with the air monitoring results in 41 areas exceeding the safety standard of 50 µg/m3.



The 41 areas were: Hiranruchi area in Thonburi district; Kanchanapisek road in Bang Khun Thian district; Bang Na area in Bang Na district; Lat Phrao road in Wang Thong Lang district; Din Daeng road in Din Daeng district; Khlong Kum area in Bung Kum district; Khlong Sam Wa district; Chomthong district; Bang Khae district; Phra Ram 2 road in Bang Khun Thian district; Sukhumvit road in Phra Khanong district; Ratburana road in Ratburana district; Krung Kasem road in Pom Prap Satru Phai district; Treemit road and Odeon Circle in Samphanthawong district; Soi Lat Phrao 95 in Wang Thong Lang district; Sam Yan area in Pathumwan district; Thung Wat Don area in Sathon district; Phra Ram 3-Charoenkrung road in Bang Kho Laem district; Phra Ram 3 road in Yannawa district; Pattanakarn road in Suan Luang district; Bang Na-Trat road in Bang Na area; Bang Kapi intersection in Bang Kapi district; Lat Krabang road in Lat Krabang district; Sinakarind road in Prawet district; Ratchadapisek-Tha Phra road in Thonburi district; Charoen Nakhon road in Khlong San district; Putthamonthon Sai 1 road in Taling Chan district; Khlong Thawi Watthana road in Thawi Watthana district; Phet Kasem road in Phasi Charoen district; Ma Charoen road in Nong Khaem district; Ekachai road in Bang Bon district; Pracha Uthit road in Thung Khru district; Samsen road in Phra Nakhon district; Khlong Toei area in Khlong Toei district; tambon Song Khanong in Phra Pradaeng district, tambon Bang Prong and tambon Pak Nam in Muang district, Samut Prakan province; tambon Om Noi in Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon province; tambon Mahachai in Muang district, Samut Sakhon province; tambon Khlong Nueng in Khong Luang district, Pathum Thani province; and tambon Nakhon Pathom in Muang district, Nakhon Pathom province.



People in these areas were advised to wear protective gear against air pollution as necessary and reduce activities in open air.



Air quality reports are available on the websites Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com and apps Air4Thai and AirBKK.