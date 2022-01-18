Online gambling sites busted

Screen capture from Ufa25HR's Facebook page.

Police arrested eight suspects operating three gambling websites with over 100 million baht in monthly circulation, during a raid in Chon Buri province on Tuesday.

Officers from the Police Cyber Taskforce and Provincial Police Region 2 searched a two-story house in tambon Ban Suan, Muang district,

They were acting on a report that an unusually large number of people were entering and leaving the premises, and all the windows were covered up.

The team had a search warrant issued by Chon Buri Provincial Court.

They found out that the house was used as a centre to administer online gambling websites. Five men and three women, aged 19-31 years, found on the premises were arrested. Seven computers and 29 mobile phones were seized for examination as evidence.

According to investigators, the eight suspects worked as administrators for three online gambling websites - Naza619, Ufa25HR and Ufa4k.

Data on the computers showed these sites had more than 100,000 members in total, and the operation had 100 million baht in bets in circulation each month.

The suspects were taken to Chon Buri Police Station for legal proceedings. They allegedly said they each received a monthly payment of 12,000 to 15,000 baht to provide information to customers and oversee their transactions. They declined to give information about those behind the operation.

Provincial Police Region 2 chief Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thammasutee said they were able to gather enough evidence to expand the investigation.