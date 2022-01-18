Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Illegal job seekers caught in taxi
Thailand
General

Illegal job seekers caught in taxi

published : 18 Jan 2022 at 17:44

writer: Makkawan Wannakul

A police officer stands next to the taxi and car stopped and searched on Tuesday at a checkpoint in Khon Sawan district, Chaiyaphum. Nine illegal Lao job seekers were in the two vehicles, heading for promised employment in Ratchaburi. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)
A police officer stands next to the taxi and car stopped and searched on Tuesday at a checkpoint in Khon Sawan district, Chaiyaphum. Nine illegal Lao job seekers were in the two vehicles, heading for promised employment in Ratchaburi. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)

CHAIYAPHUM: Nine job seekers from Laos travelling in a taxi and a car were caught for illegal entry at a checkpoint in Khon Sawan district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The two vehicles were stopped about 8am at Chong Sam Mo checkpoint on Highway 201 (Chaiyaphum-Chum Phae) at Ban Chon Daen in tambon Chong Sam Mo.

In the taxi, driven by Kriangkrai Wannapram, 37, police found five Lao men and women aged 18-25 years.

Four other Lao men and women, aged 18-25, were found in the car, driven by Sarawut Boonruang, 41.

The nine said they entered Thailand in Chiang Khan district of Loei province about 10pm on Monday and stayed overnight at a hotel.

In Chiang Khan, a job broker identified only as Chak hired the taxi and the car to take them to  promised jobs in Ratchaburi province. Each paid 2,000 baht for transport to their workplace.

The two Thai drivers were charged with providing assistance to foreigners who entered the country illegally.

The nine job seekers were charged with illegal entry. They were to be deported after legal proceedings.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

6,397 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths

The country registered 18 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,397 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

07:48
Sports

Easy ACL group stage draw for Pathum

Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum United were on Monday drawn in a relatively weak group in the AFC Champions League.

07:18
Business

Thailand 16th among Google removal rank

Thailand has made 1,147 requests for Google to take down content since 2011 with 95.2% related to government criticism -- the highest rate in the world.

07:11