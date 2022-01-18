Illegal job seekers caught in taxi

A police officer stands next to the taxi and car stopped and searched on Tuesday at a checkpoint in Khon Sawan district, Chaiyaphum. Nine illegal Lao job seekers were in the two vehicles, heading for promised employment in Ratchaburi. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)

CHAIYAPHUM: Nine job seekers from Laos travelling in a taxi and a car were caught for illegal entry at a checkpoint in Khon Sawan district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The two vehicles were stopped about 8am at Chong Sam Mo checkpoint on Highway 201 (Chaiyaphum-Chum Phae) at Ban Chon Daen in tambon Chong Sam Mo.

In the taxi, driven by Kriangkrai Wannapram, 37, police found five Lao men and women aged 18-25 years.



Four other Lao men and women, aged 18-25, were found in the car, driven by Sarawut Boonruang, 41.



The nine said they entered Thailand in Chiang Khan district of Loei province about 10pm on Monday and stayed overnight at a hotel.



In Chiang Khan, a job broker identified only as Chak hired the taxi and the car to take them to promised jobs in Ratchaburi province. Each paid 2,000 baht for transport to their workplace.



The two Thai drivers were charged with providing assistance to foreigners who entered the country illegally.



The nine job seekers were charged with illegal entry. They were to be deported after legal proceedings.