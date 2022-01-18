Section
Protest groups call for action on rising living cost
Thailand
General

Protest groups call for action on rising living cost

published : 18 Jan 2022 at 20:42

writer: Online Reporters

Members of the 24 June Democracy group, the Labour Network for People's Rights and the Thalufah group rallied outside Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday.

 

 

They demanded the government cut the excise tax on fuels, raise the living allowance for the elderly to 3,000 baht per month, reduce schools’ tuition fees by 50%, and increase the child-rearing allowance to 1,200 baht a month.

 

The protesters also called on the government to quickly deal with soaring prices of agricultural goods and consumer products.

 

Photos by Bangkok Post

 

