Police pickup damaged by bomb
published : 19 Jan 2022 at 10:28
writer: Waedao Harai
NARATHIWAT: A police pickup was slightly damaged by the explosion of an improvised bomb in Chanae district on Tuesday, police said. There were no injuries.
Pol Capt Yuthachai Rojsirimontree, a Chanae investigator, said the attack occurred about 3.45pm on the Chanae-Dusongso road near Ban Chanae.
Eight policemen in two pickups were returning to Chanae police station when a home-made bomb placed at the foot of a roadside power pole was detonated remotely.
The explosion left some cracks in the windshield of the first pickup, but nobody was hurt.
Fragments from the bomb, which was in a metal box and weighed about 5 kilogrammes, were scattered over the scene.
Police believed the bomb was detonated by insurgents targeting the police.