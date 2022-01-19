Section
Police pickup damaged by bomb
Thailand
General

published : 19 Jan 2022 at 10:28

writer: Waedao Harai

Explosive ordnance disposal police examine the Chanae-Dusongyo road in Chanae district, Narathiwat, after an improvised bomb went off there on Tuesday afternoon. Nobody was hurt. (Photo: Waedao Harai)
NARATHIWAT: A police pickup was slightly damaged by the explosion of an improvised bomb in Chanae district on Tuesday, police said. There were no injuries.

Pol Capt Yuthachai Rojsirimontree, a Chanae investigator, said the attack occurred about 3.45pm on the Chanae-Dusongso road near Ban Chanae.

Eight policemen in two pickups were returning to Chanae police station when a home-made bomb placed at the foot of a roadside power pole was detonated remotely. 

The explosion left some cracks in the windshield of the first pickup, but nobody was hurt. 
Fragments from the bomb, which was in a metal box and weighed about 5 kilogrammes, were  scattered over the scene.

Police believed the bomb was detonated by insurgents targeting the police. 

