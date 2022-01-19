Police pickup damaged by bomb

Explosive ordnance disposal police examine the Chanae-Dusongyo road in Chanae district, Narathiwat, after an improvised bomb went off there on Tuesday afternoon. Nobody was hurt. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: A police pickup was slightly damaged by the explosion of an improvised bomb in Chanae district on Tuesday, police said. There were no injuries.

Pol Capt Yuthachai Rojsirimontree, a Chanae investigator, said the attack occurred about 3.45pm on the Chanae-Dusongso road near Ban Chanae.



Eight policemen in two pickups were returning to Chanae police station when a home-made bomb placed at the foot of a roadside power pole was detonated remotely.



The explosion left some cracks in the windshield of the first pickup, but nobody was hurt.

Fragments from the bomb, which was in a metal box and weighed about 5 kilogrammes, were scattered over the scene.



Police believed the bomb was detonated by insurgents targeting the police.