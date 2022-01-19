Funeral virus cluster leads to lockdown of 2 villages in Korat

Banners across the road announce the closure of two villages, Saensuk Moo 8 and Santisuk Moo 1, in Huai Thalaeng district, Nakhon Ratchasima, where a Covid-19 cluster has been spreading since a funeral there attended by mourners from other provinces. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Two villages in Huai Thalaeng district have been ordered closed off after a Covid-19 cluster from funeral rites there rose to 51 infections.

Huai Thalaeng district chief Detrit Thitchai said on Wednesday the provincial communicable disease control panel had approved the district’s proposal to close off Saensuk Moo 8 and Santisuk Moo 11 in tambon Huai Thalaeng until Jan 27.

The decision follows an eruption of Covid-19 infections there. Checkpoints have been set up at the entries to the villages.

Coronavirus infections were detected in both communities after mourners from six provinces – Bangkok, Surin, Rayong, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Chanthaburi - attended funeral rites on Jan 6 and stayed at relatives’ houses there.

On Jan 12, relatives from Surin returned home and developed fevers. ATK tests were positive. They immediately alerted relatives in Huai Thaleng about their infections. Two people in Huai Thaleng developed symptoms and their ATK tests were positive, the district chief said.

On Jan 14, ATK tests were conducted on 85 people deemed at risk of infection and five were positive for Covid-19.

More tests were made at the two villages. To date, a total of 51 people have been diagnosed infected with the virus.

Mr Detrit said he then sought approval from the provincial diseases panel to put the two villages under lockdown until Jan 27, to control the spread of the disease.