Thailand
General

Thailand's population: 66,171,439

published : 19 Jan 2022 at 17:42

writer: Online Reporters

The official population of Thailand as of Dec 31, 2021 was 66,171,439, according to an announcement of the central domicile registration office published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.

The announcement was signed on Jan 7 by Thanakom Jongjira, director of the central domicile registration office.

Of the whole population, 65,197,783 hold Thai nationality and 973,656 have non-Thai nationality.

The five provinces with the larghest populations are:

1. Bangkok - 5,527,994
2. Nakhon Ratchasima - 2,634,145
3. Ubon Ratchathani - 1,868,519
4. Khon Kaen - 1,790,863
5. Chiang Mai - 1,789,385

