Thai summit draws attention to rare diseases

Policymakers need to start addressing the problem of rare diseases more seriously to help people suffering from them, says a locally based representative of one of largest pharmaceutical companies in Japan.

Rare diseases often take a long time to be diagnosed, require long-term medical treatment, and generally pose a challenge to public health systems, said Peter Streibl, general manager of Takeda Thailand.

The drugs firm is one of the key partners in the first-ever Southeast Asia Rare Disease Summit taking place in Thailand on Thursday. Mr Steibl will be among the line-up of speakers.

However, patients frequently have to contend with limited or even substandard medical treatment, he said, adding that more investment in medicines is required.

“This meeting will be a significant step to improve the situation," he said. "We expect to see some good solutions presented that could be implemented by governments."

According to the World Health Organization, there are between 5,000-6,000 rare diseases, many of which can be traced to mutations in a single gene. Some of the more widely-known examples include cystic fibrosis, Huntington's disease and muscular dystrophy.

Mr Streibl said the government has done a great job of dealing with rare diseases in general by including them in its universal healthcare package, but more work is needed to raise awareness of them.

Many high-calibre medical institutes in the kingdom are studying them to develop new treatments, Mr Steibl told the Bangkok Post.

In Thailand, about 3.5 million people suffer from rare diseases, or 5% of the population. The number of patients worldwide could be as high as 400 million — including 30 million in Europe and 25 million in the United States.

Takeda, along with its partners such as the Medical Association of Thailand, the Thai Medical Genetics and Genomics Association, the Genetic Society of Thailand and the Rare Disease Foundation, have signed an MoU pledging their long-term support to find better treatments to improve patients' quality of life.