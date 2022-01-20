Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Joe Ferrari 'wanted to scare' suspect
Thailand
General

Joe Ferrari 'wanted to scare' suspect

published : 20 Jan 2022 at 06:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon, the prime suspect in the case involving the alleged fatal torture of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan is taken to the Crime Suppression Division in August last year. (Reuters photo)
Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon, the prime suspect in the case involving the alleged fatal torture of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan is taken to the Crime Suppression Division in August last year. (Reuters photo)

Pol Col Thitisan "Joe Ferrari" Utthanaphon has admitted to wrapping a plastic bag over a drug suspect's head but claimed he had no intention in causing the suspect's death.

The former Muang Nakhon Sawan police chief testified before the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Wednesday during a court trial.

The ex-superintendent was one of seven defendants present in court.

They said that on Aug 4 last year they were posing as customers to arrest the suspect, Jeerapong Thanapat, and his wife.

Later they interrogated them back at the police station.

Pol Col Thitisan said he used the plastic bag to intimidate the suspect and did not wrap it too tightly.

The next hearing is on March 16.

Leaked video footage of the interrogation sparked public outrage.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thamanat out

Executive members of Palang Pracharath agreed to oust secretary-general Thamanat and his faction on grounds of causing rifts in the party.

19 Jan 2022
World

Prince Andrew quits social media

Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew has deactivated his social media accounts, users said Wednesday, as he faces a US civil case for sexual assault.

19 Jan 2022
World

5G rollout disrupts flights into US from across the world

Airlines around the world are adjusting their schedules and aircraft deployments for flights to the US over fears that a 5G rollout by AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc near American airports could interfere with key safety systems.

19 Jan 2022