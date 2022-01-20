Data centre to keep tabs on corruption

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has opened a centre for data analysis in an effort to prevent misconduct and corruption among state agencies.

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, secretary-general and spokesman for NACC, on Wednesday said the Corruption Deterrence Centre (CDC) will closely monitor information on alleged acts of corruption submitted by various agencies and the media.

Mr Niwatchai said that once the information is obtained by the CDC it will be loaded into its database and analysed.

The centre will gather data from both domestic and international networks.

NACC officials will be assigned to further gather first-hand information related to the data and conduct further investigations, Mr Niwatchai said.

Phuthep Taweechotthanakun, NACC assistant spokesman, said the CDC's efforts will help Thailand deal with increasingly complex forms of corruption.

The NACC also has regulations which provide protection to state officials who report any suspicious and/or corrupt behaviour involving their supervisors or colleagues, he said.

Such whistleblowers will be treated as witnesses in cases, Mr Phuthep said.

Mr Niwatchai said that at present, there are many channels through which people can report incidences of corruption.

Apart from the CDC, the government also has the Damrongdham complaints centre for the public to submit complaints about alleged corruption, Mr Niwatchai said. Each ministry also has its own centre to receive public complaints regarding corruption, he added.

Previously, the Royal Thai Police's Anti-Corruption Division worked with the Department of Special Investigation, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the Auditor-General of Thailand and the NACC to monitor graft in each region.