Dept offers treatment for 'Long Covid'

People wait for their turn at a vaccination centre on 8 January 2022 at Bang Sue Grand Station on the first day after service resumed after the long New Year holiday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DoTTAM) has begun offering treatment for people suffering from post-Covid-19 syndrome, or "Long Covid".

The department launched a mobile unit to provide treatment using Thai traditional herbs in Lampang on Wednesday.

Dr Thiti Sawaengtham, the DoTTAM director-general, said the treatment, which is being offered free of charge nationwide, is financed by a 246 million baht government budget.

The department estimates that at least 400,000 people have developed Long Covid. The condition can strike about a month after a person has been cured of the virus. Symptoms can linger for up to six months and include chronic fatigue, stress, insomnia, loss of appetite and coughing, even though the lungs have recovered from the infection brought about by Covid-19.

Long Covid can be remedied with herbal and modern medicines.

Many herbal formulae exist which are effective in easing Long Covid, experts say. Base ingredients include cannabis oil which can counter sleeplessness and loss of appetite.

Dr Thiti said that since sufferers can exhibit a combination of symptoms and certain herbal drugs require a prescription, sufferers should be diagnosed by traditional and alternative medicine specialists.

On Jan 14, the department met herbal specialists from across the country to familiarise them with essential information about dispensing traditional medicine to Long Covid sufferers.

Sufferers are advised to contact DoTTAM clinics nearest them or state-run district hospitals which have traditional medicine units. Dr Thiti said the department was also opening an online consultancy service via Line Office Accounts and the medicine can be delivered to people's homes.