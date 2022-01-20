Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
10 Chinese 'scammers' nabbed
Thailand
General

10 Chinese 'scammers' nabbed

published : 20 Jan 2022 at 19:05

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police arrest 10 Chinese nationals for allegedly operating a call centre scam and online gambling during a raid on two condo units in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo supplied by Wassayos Ngamkham)
Police arrest 10 Chinese nationals for allegedly operating a call centre scam and online gambling during a raid on two condo units in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo supplied by Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have arrested 10 Chinese nationals for allegedly running a call centre scam and an online gambling operation, with over 100 million baht in monthly circulation, during a raid on a luxury condominium in Watthana district of Bangkok.

A combined team of officers from the Police Cyber Taskforce, the Immigration Bureau and the Tourism Police Bureau searched two condominium units on Soi Sukhumvit 39 on Thursday.

They apprehended 10 Chinese nationals, six of whom were wanted by Chinese authorities on arrest warrants, said Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, commander of the Immigration Bureau’s investigation division.

Seized from them were 19 notebook computers, 79 mobile phones, 167 SIM cards, wi-fi routers, OTP devices, 300 items for operating online gambling, 14 luxury watches, 10 bank accounts, three cars and one motorcycle.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said the Chinese embassy in Bangkok had sought cooperation from Thai authorities to help track down 17 Chinese suspects involved in a call centre scam in their country.

After police found out that the suspects were in hiding in Thailand, they sought court approval to search four locations – the two condo units and two other areas in Bangkok.

The suspects had also operated online gambling websites and were involved in fraud. Many victims were Chinese nationals.

However, some Chinese suspects managed to flee. Police would track down them, said Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said.

Further investigation found that the suspects had also run six gambling websites with more than 100 million baht in monthly circulation, he said.

Some Thais had allegedly been involved with them and rented the rooms for them at 50,000 baht a month, according to police investigation.

Mobile phones, SIM cards, notebook computers and other items are seized from the suspects. (Photo supplied: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Man robs, sets fire to convenience store in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A robber carrying a gun set fire to a 7-Eleven store's counter and made off with 6,000 baht in cash and remained at large.

20:02
World

'Remarkable' giant coral reef found off Tahiti

PARIS: Scientists have discovered a vast reef of "pristine" rose-shaped corals apparently unharmed by climate change in deep water off the coast of Tahiti, Unesco announced Thursday.

19:55
Business

Thailand plans B1.4 trillion infrastructure investment

Thailand plans new infrastructure projects worth 1.4 trillion baht this year, which are expected to create 154,000 new jobs, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Thursday.

19:28