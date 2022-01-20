Section
Man robs, sets fire to convenience store in Korat
Thailand
General

Man robs, sets fire to convenience store in Korat

published : 20 Jan 2022 at 20:02

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

A man wearing a motorcycle helmet, sets fire to a counter of a convenience store in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Thursday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
A man wearing a motorcycle helmet, sets fire to a counter of a convenience store in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Thursday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A robber carrying a gun set fire to a 7-Eleven store's counter and made off with 6,000 baht in cash and remained at large.

The incident took place around 3am on Thursday at the convenience store near Suranaree University of Technology in tambon Nong Jabok, Muang district. 

Video footage from a security camera shows the man wearing a motorcycle helmet placed two bottles of energy drink on the countertop. Suddenly he set fire to its front section with alcohol and pulled out a gun. 

A female cashier behind the counter became frightened and backed away. She was heard crying as he approached and threatened her. 

The armed arsonist then grabbed 6,000 baht from a cash register and a bottle of whiskey from a shelf before reigniting the counter and making off.

No other customers were inside the store at the time of the robbery.

Pol Col Nawin Theerawit, chief of Pho Klang police, said video footage had provided some clues that would enable investigators to track the lone robber down.

