Four killed, 7 hurt when pickup rear-ends truck

The crashed pickup, overturned on the road after rear-ending a 10-wheeler on the Sai Yok-Thong Pha Phum Road in Kanchanaburi district on Thursday night. Four Myanmar nationals on board the pickup were killed and seven others hurt. (Photo supplied: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Four Myanmar nationals were killed and seven others hurt when a pickup truck they were travelling in rear-ended a 10-wheel truck in Sai Yok district on Thursday night.

The crash occurred on Road 323, the Sai Yok-Thong Pha Phum route, near Wat Tha Thungna in tambon Sai Yok and was reported to police about 10pm.

Pol Maj Kiartisak Kerdchok, deputy investigation chief at Sai Yok, said the crashed pickup had Kanchanaburi licence plates and was found upside down on the road when police and rescuers arrived at the scene.

Nearby, a 10-wheel truck with Samut Prakan licence plate was parked on the side of the road, with damage to the rear.

Three people were found dead on the road, and seven others had serious injuries. A fourth dead person was trapped in the wreckage. All were Myanmar nationals. The injured were rushed to hospital.

The pickup driver, Chanon Thongphawatchara, 44, had only minor injuries. He told police he was driving from Muang district to Thong Pha Phum and saw a group of people on the side of the road trying to hitch a ride. So he stopped. They also were going to Thong Phai Phum, so he took them along.

He was accelerating at the start of a hill and did not notice the truck travelling ahead of him because it had no rear lights, he said. When he did see it, he tried to stop but it was too late. He crashed into the rear of the truck and overturned. He escaped with minor injuries because he was wearing a seat belt.

Police suspected he was speeding and driving carelessly. The surviving passengers would be questioned to find out what happened. Investigators would also look into whether he was helping smuggle migrant workers into Thailand.