Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Border crossers caught in Kanchanaburi
Thailand
General

Border crossers caught in Kanchanaburi

published : 24 Jan 2022 at 10:19

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

A soldier of the Surasee Task Force questions Myanmar job seekers who entered the country in Muang district, Kanchanaburi, on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
A soldier of the Surasee Task Force questions Myanmar job seekers who entered the country in Muang district, Kanchanaburi, on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Border patrols of the Surasee Task Force on Sunday arrested 107 illegal border crossers from Myanmar, police said.

The migrants - 66 men and 41 women - were rounded up at three spots - at Phu Nam Ron and Huay Nam Khao villages in tambon Ban Kao of Muang district, and at Song Karia village in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri district.

They told officials they were from Phayathonezu, Moulmein, Yongon, Bago and Dawei townships in Myanmar, having paid 10,000-27,000 baht each to brokers for jobs in Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Chon Buri and Bangkok. Some had made the payment in full while others would pay on arriving at their workplaces.

One Thai guide was also arrested.

The job seekers were handed over to Muang and Sangkhla Buri police for legal proceedings for illegal entry, pending deportation.

The Thai guide was charged with providing assistance to foreigners who entered the country illegally.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

7,139 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths

The country registered 13 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,139 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

07:46
Business

Taking retail to the next level

During the pandemic the past couple of years, retailers, brands and manufacturers have adapted to changing consumer behaviour.

06:30
Business

FTI club launches EV component plan

The Federation of Thai Industries' (FTI) auto parts club is working to help 2,500 auto parts manufacturers accustomed to producing parts for internal combustion engines (ICE) to shift towards electric vehicle (EV) technology by launching an EV component development plan.

06:22