Border crossers caught in Kanchanaburi

A soldier of the Surasee Task Force questions Myanmar job seekers who entered the country in Muang district, Kanchanaburi, on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Border patrols of the Surasee Task Force on Sunday arrested 107 illegal border crossers from Myanmar, police said.

The migrants - 66 men and 41 women - were rounded up at three spots - at Phu Nam Ron and Huay Nam Khao villages in tambon Ban Kao of Muang district, and at Song Karia village in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri district.



They told officials they were from Phayathonezu, Moulmein, Yongon, Bago and Dawei townships in Myanmar, having paid 10,000-27,000 baht each to brokers for jobs in Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Chon Buri and Bangkok. Some had made the payment in full while others would pay on arriving at their workplaces.



One Thai guide was also arrested.



The job seekers were handed over to Muang and Sangkhla Buri police for legal proceedings for illegal entry, pending deportation.



The Thai guide was charged with providing assistance to foreigners who entered the country illegally.