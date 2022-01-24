Police who killed nurse enters monkhood

Pol L/Cpl Norawich and his father Pol Sub Lt Nikom (in white robes) enter monkhood at Pariwat Ratchasongkram temple on Monday. (Photo by Wassayos Ngamkham)

A crowd control policeman who hit and killed a woman doctor with his Ducati Monster motorcycle last Friday has entered monkhood to make merit for his victim.

Pol L/Cpl Norawich Buadok, 21, was ordained at Pariwat Ratchasongkram temple in Yannawa district, Bangkok, on Monday afternoon.

He said he wanted to enter monkhood to make merit for Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, an ophthalmologist at Chulalongkorn Eye Centre at the Department of Ophthalmology in Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine. (continues below)

The policeman ran down and killed her on a pedestrian crossing while riding his big bike on Phaya Thai Road in Ratchathewi district on Friday. He has been charged on seven counts, including reckless driving causing death.

Pol L/Cpl Norawich's father, Pol Sub Lt Nikom, an officer at Pathumwan police station, also entered monkhood on this occasion. They had no plans to leave monkhood, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, Dr Waraluck's families and relatives continued to express their grief on the second day of her funeral at Phra Si Mahathat Wora Maha Viharn temple in Bang Khen district, Bangkok. She would have marked her 34th birthday on Monday.

He said his daughter liked her father's cooking and a birthday cake had been prepared.

Her father, Dr Anirut Supawatjariyakul, said his family would not stop the policeman's decision to enter monkhood. He also would thank him for making merit for his daughter.

"The police will work on the case, and there should not be any deviation from their procedures.

"Let us finish the ceremony. I don't want to comment on my faith in the Thai justice system at this time," Dr Anirut said.