Gunman robs gold shop in Phetchabun

A gunman steals gold ornaments at a gold shop in Phetchabun on Monday.

PHETCHABUN: A robber made off with 23 baht weight of gold ornaments worth about 670,000 baht on Monday.

According to media reports, the robbery took place at a Big C store in Lom Sak district, Phetchabun province.

The lone robber, wearing a face mask and carrying a gun, threatened three gold shop employees. Seconds later, he broke through plastic partitions, climbed over a glass counter and snatched a tray of gold ornaments from a showcase before making off.

Police are checking footage from security cameras to track his escape route.