Saudi's Crown Prince welcomes PM Prayut

Thailand
General

published : 25 Jan 2022 at 22:28

writer: Online Reporters

Prime Minister Prayut (left) pays a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Yamamah Palace in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. (Government House)
RIYADH: Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia at Al Yamamah Palace on Tuesday.

Gen Prayut is on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Crown Prince.

During the meeting, the prime minister and the crown prince exchanged views and discussed various issues of mutual interest between both countries, Arab News reported on Tuesday.

It said Gen Prayut arrived at the King Khalid International Airport and was welcomed by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

The trip was aimed at fostering bilateral ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia, according to Government House.

The prime minister’s visit from Tuesday to Wednesday marked the first high-level talks between the two governments in over three decades, it said.

