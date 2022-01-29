8,618 new Covid-19 cases, 19 more deaths

The daily infection rate is down, with coronavirus-related deaths steady at 13.

People pay homage to deities at a Chinese temple in Bangkok, ahead of the Lunar New Year 2022. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Thailand registered 19 more Covid-19 fatalities and 8,618 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 28 coronavirus-related fatalities and 8,450 new cases reported on Friday morning.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Saturday afternoon that the latest 19 fatalities were between the ages of 24 and 96 with the average age of 65. All were Thais.

Bangkok reported three new coronavirus-related deaths while the adjacent provinces saw four deaths – three in Pathum Thani and one in Nakhon Pathom.

Other central plain provinces further from the capital recorded three new deaths – two in Suphan Buri and one in Chachoengsao.

The Northeast logged four new deaths – two each in Kalasin and Khon Kaen.

The North had two new fatalities – one each in Chiang Rai and Phetchabun.

The South reported three more deaths – one each in Pattani, Phatthalung and Songkhla.

There were 8,329 new cases in the general population, 73 among prison inmates and 216 imported cases.

Of the local Covid-19 infections, 8,298 were confirmed at hospitals and 31 via mass testing.

Bangkok still had the most new cases at 1,483, up by 191 from the previous day of 1,292, followed by 790 in Samut Prakan (+47), 395 in Chon Buri (-51), 368 in Nonthaburi (-131), 366 in Phuket (-13), 270 in Pathum Thani (+25), 220 in Ubon Ratchathani (+72), 186 in Si Sa Ket (+4), 184 in Nakhon Ratchasima (-8) and 175 in Samut Sakhon (+40).

The 216 imported cases were from 30 countries, including 75 from Russia, 10 each from the United States and the United Kingdom, nine from France, eight each from Sweden and Kazakhstan, seven from India and the remaining cases from the 23 other countries.

On Friday, 83,939 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals (up from 83,698), including 548 seriously ill patients (up from 528) and 106 dependent on ventilators (up from 102).

The 24-hour period also saw 8,358 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,424,090 Covid-19 cases, including 200,655 cases this year, with 2,318,006 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,145 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 447 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 3.40 million in 24 hours to 370.30 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 10,324 to 5.66 million.

The US had the most cases at 75.27 million, up 522,300. Thailand ranked 29th by its 2.42 million accumulated cases.