Live stream of oil leak in Rayong
published : 29 Jan 2022 at 10:52
writer: Online Reporters
Viewers can watch a live stream of the oil spill that has washed up on Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province.
The Royal Thai Navy and other agencies are working to limit the environmental damage from oil that leaked from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand on Tuesday night.
Some of the oil washed up on a beach in Rayong late on Friday.
- Keywords
- oil spill
- rayong
- environment
- navy
- map ta phut