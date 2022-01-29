Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Live stream of oil leak in Rayong
Thailand
General

Live stream of oil leak in Rayong

published : 29 Jan 2022 at 10:52

writer: Online Reporters

Viewers can watch a live stream of the oil spill that has washed up on Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province.

The Royal Thai Navy and other agencies are working to limit the environmental damage from oil that leaked from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand on Tuesday night.

Some of the oil washed up on a beach in Rayong late on Friday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

After Myanmar coup, detainees' families search for answers

Nearly a year after his son was last seen being hauled away by Myanmar junta troops, 66-year-old Win Hlaing says he just wants to know whether he is alive.

09:16
World

No, athletes are not dying from Covid-19 vaccines

The conspiracy theory that athletes are collapsing or dying after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine resurfaced this week after two prominent voices advanced the idea.

08:38
Business

4% growth projection

The FPO maintains its average forecast for Thai economic growth at 4% in 2022, but the Omicron variant remains a challenge for the economy.

08:18