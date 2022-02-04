Section
Nate applies for NACC membership
Thailand
General

published : 4 Feb 2022 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Nate: Awaiting investigation results
Former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk on Thursday applied to be a member of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) at the Secretariat of the Senate.

This comes as Mr Nate, 67, awaits results over a serious disciplinary investigation into his decision not to indict Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya over a hit-and-run incident back in 2012, in which a police officer was killed.

Mr Nate was the first person to apply to be a member of the NACC after the Secretariat of the Senate published an announcement about the vacancy on Jan 31, said a NACC source, unhappy about Mr Nate's application.

"How dare he apply to be a NACC member when he is facing serious disciplinary violations," the source said, referring to the Red Bull case. "I don't think that he will pass the recruitment process. He is not suitable for this job. His qualifications are dubious,'' the source added.

Last year, a seven-member committee was formed to conduct a serious disciplinary investigation into Mr Nate's decision to drop a charge of reckless driving causing death against Red Bull scion Vorayuth.

Another source said the investigation has been completed and the committee appointed by the Public Prosecutors Commission will call Mr Nate to hear the outcome of the investigation and related details on Feb 15.

