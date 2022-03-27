Oil tanker explodes at mouth of Chao Phraya river; 1 dead
published : 27 Mar 2022 at 17:18
writer: Online Reporters
SAMUT PRAKAN: An oil tanker exploded and caught fire on Sunday at the mouth of the Chao Phraya River in Phra Samut Chedi district, killing one crew member and injuring another.
The Boonwipa Rescue Volunteer unit reported the explosion of tanker Ampar 8 at 1.50pm while the ship was sailing past Phra Chulachomklao Fort of the Royal Thai Navy on its way to Bangkok.
The explosion was followed by a huge fire and billowing smoke at the front section of the ship. One crew member was killed and another injured, the volunteer unit said. Fourteen others were rescued.
Firefighting boats from the navy and the disaster prevention and mitigation office of Samut Prakan were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire.