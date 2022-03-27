Oil tanker explodes at mouth of Chao Phraya river; 1 dead

Smoke billows from tanker Ampar 8 at the mouth of the Chao Phraya River on Sunday following an explosion on board. (Photo from Boonwipa Rescue Volunteer Facebook account)

SAMUT PRAKAN: An oil tanker exploded and caught fire on Sunday at the mouth of the Chao Phraya River in Phra Samut Chedi district, killing one crew member and injuring another.

The Boonwipa Rescue Volunteer unit reported the explosion of tanker Ampar 8 at 1.50pm while the ship was sailing past Phra Chulachomklao Fort of the Royal Thai Navy on its way to Bangkok.

The explosion was followed by a huge fire and billowing smoke at the front section of the ship. One crew member was killed and another injured, the volunteer unit said. Fourteen others were rescued.

Firefighting boats from the navy and the disaster prevention and mitigation office of Samut Prakan were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire.

Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate later confirmed the incident to media outlets. He said the tanker belonged to Ayudhya Development Leasing Co and was transporting about 3 million litres of crude oil from Koh Sichang in Chon Buri province to a boat pier in Bangkok.





The Marine Department had coordinated with the navy to send a boat to evacuate the trapped crewmen from the ship to the fort, he added.





An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the explosion.