Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SSO warns hospitals, treat Covid patients or be delisted
Thailand
General

SSO warns hospitals, treat Covid patients or be delisted

published : 28 Mar 2022 at 07:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Social Security Office (SSO) has threatened to delist contracted hospitals if they turn away Covid-19 patients.

SSO secretary-general Boonsong Thapchaiyuth said he has asked private hospitals to comply with all regulations and provide full treatment for patients who are social security fund members registered with those hospitals. Otherwise, the office will annul contracts with the hospitals next year.

Ladda Saelee, SSO deputy secretary-general, said the warning came after SSF members were denied treatment by private hospitals contracted by the SSO.

The warning follows two cases on March 26. One involved a Covid 19-infected woman who went to a private hospital where she is a registered SSF member.

She asked to be given favipiravir only to be told that the hospital had already dispensed the drug to its maximum 100 people per day. The hospital recommended the woman buy the drug herself at a cost of 15,000 baht.

In the other case, a woman who contracted Covid-19 was turned away from a private hospital and likewise advised to buy over-the-counter medicine.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Life

CODA' triumphs at Oscars, as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage

Deaf family drama "CODA" won best picture honors at the Oscars Sunday, the first ever triumph for a streamer, in a ceremony that was overshadowed by best actor-winner Will Smith striking comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.

13:22
Thailand

+24,635 Covid cases

The daily coronavirus-related fatality rate pulls back to 81 after a sudden spike from 17 to 84, and the number of new cases is also down.

12:45
World

Taliban ban Afghan women from flying without male relative

KABUL: The Taliban have ordered airlines in Afghanistan to stop women from boarding flights unless accompanied by a male relative, aviation officials told AFP.

11:45