Thai fishermen held by Myanmar police
Thailand
General

Thai fishermen held by Myanmar police

published : 28 Mar 2022 at 16:32

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Naval officers from the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 examine the spot where two Thai fishermen were arrested while fishing near Koh Son in Myanmar waters on Sunday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)
RANONG: Two Thai men have been arrested by Myanmar police while fishing near Koh Son in Myanmar waters, Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 said on Monday.

They are Suden Da-oad, 53, and Harone Da-ani, 44. Both are from Koh Sinhai village, Moo 4, in tambon Pak Nam of Muang district, Ranong province.

On Sunday, the village chief of Koh Sinhaige reported that the two men were fishing in their boat near Koh Son in Myanmar's Kawthaung province. A Myanmar police boat fired a warning shot and then detained them and their boat.

Capt Phetcharat Thienchan, deputy director of Thai-MECC Region 3, had assigned officers to contact the joint Thailand-Myanmar border coordinating committee and seek their release.

The statement said Myanmar authorities had agreed to release the two men on Monday. No time was given.

