Thailand
General

Storms damage 200 houses in Chaiyaphum

published : 29 Mar 2022 at 12:50

writer: Makkawan Wannakul

The storm-damaged damaged entrance to the Ban Phet tambon administration organisation office in Chaiyaphum's Bamnet Narong district on Monday. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)

CHAIYAPHUM: Summer storms hit 40 villages in two tambons of Bamnet Narong district of this central northeastern province on Monday afternoon, damaging about 200 houses.

The storms moved in about 5pm, bringing heavy rain with hail and swirling winds in some areas. Many trees and power posts fell, causing a blackout in many villages.

Hardest-hit were villages in tambon Ban Chuan and tambon Ban Phet, where sheets of roofing were swept off many houses by strong winds, sending residents scurrying to shelter with their relatives.

Glass doors and windows at the Ban Phet tambon administration organisation office were also damaged.

District officials reported that at least 40 villages were hit by the storms and more than 200 houses damaged in total.

A warning has been issued for residents to prepare for more storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

