Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
16 online gambling sites raided, 10 arrests
Thailand
General

16 online gambling sites raided, 10 arrests

published : 29 Mar 2022 at 16:46

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Cyber taskforce police search a house in Nonthaburi's Bang Kruay district where an online gambling website was operating - one of 16 such sites raided on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)
Cyber taskforce police search a house in Nonthaburi's Bang Kruay district where an online gambling website was operating - one of 16 such sites raided on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

The Police Cyber Taskforce on Tuesday raided 16 premises hosting online gambling sites in Nonthaburi province and arrested 10 people operating them, PCT director Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said a team armed with a court warrant first searched house No 4/34 in a housing estate on Talingchan-Suphan Buri road in tambon Khu Wiang of Bang Kruay.

An investigation had found that the house was being used by the gambling website bxslots.com.

There were five people in the house chatting online with clients and handling financial transactions.

They then learned there were 15 other websites in the same network, located separately in condominium buildings in Muang Thong Thani, Pak Kret district.

They divided into small teams to raid the 15 other premises. Five other people were arrested during the searches.

In total, five men and five women were arrested.

He said they impounded many computers and monitors, without giving a number, along with 14 notebook computers, eight mobile phones, five fingerprint scanners, internet equipment, four security cameras and computer accessories - worth about 200,000 baht in total.

The suspects were handed over to Plai Bang police station in Nonthaburi. They were initially charged with operating illegal online gambling.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Life

Chris Rock ticket sales surge after Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Chris Rock’s comedy tour sales surged, according to ticket reseller TickPick, after the comedian’s slapping by Will Smith on the Oscars stage drew global attention.

18:18
World

Anxiety and empty shelves as Shanghai Covid cases surge

SHANGHAI: Shanghai recorded a steep climb in Covid-19 cases Tuesday as panic-buying in the Chinese city of about 25 million stripped supermarket shelves bare.

17:45
Thailand

Songkran traffic plan ready

About 80,000 police will be on duty nationwide to try and ease traffic congestion and deal with road accidents during next month's Songkran festival holiday.

17:39