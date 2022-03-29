16 online gambling sites raided, 10 arrests

Cyber taskforce police search a house in Nonthaburi's Bang Kruay district where an online gambling website was operating - one of 16 such sites raided on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

The Police Cyber Taskforce on Tuesday raided 16 premises hosting online gambling sites in Nonthaburi province and arrested 10 people operating them, PCT director Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said a team armed with a court warrant first searched house No 4/34 in a housing estate on Talingchan-Suphan Buri road in tambon Khu Wiang of Bang Kruay.

An investigation had found that the house was being used by the gambling website bxslots.com.



There were five people in the house chatting online with clients and handling financial transactions.



They then learned there were 15 other websites in the same network, located separately in condominium buildings in Muang Thong Thani, Pak Kret district.



They divided into small teams to raid the 15 other premises. Five other people were arrested during the searches.



In total, five men and five women were arrested.



He said they impounded many computers and monitors, without giving a number, along with 14 notebook computers, eight mobile phones, five fingerprint scanners, internet equipment, four security cameras and computer accessories - worth about 200,000 baht in total.



The suspects were handed over to Plai Bang police station in Nonthaburi. They were initially charged with operating illegal online gambling.