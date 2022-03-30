New 'graphic' warnings on smoke packs

Retailers and wholesalers nationwide must sell cigarettes with packets showing newly designed warning labels from April 11, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said.

Dr Khachornsak Kaewcharas, deputy director-general of the DDC, said cigarette packets must be sold with new text warnings and newly designed pictorial warnings showing graphic details of the unhealthy consequences of smoking. The new labels are in line with a Public Health Ministry announcement issued last year under the Tobacco Products Control Act.

"Violators who still sell cigarette packets with the old pictorial warnings are liable to a fine of no more than 40,000 baht," he said.

Dr Khachornsak said authorities found several retail outlets still sell cigarette packs without warning labels stipulated by law. Some also display cigarette packs and advertisements for cigarettes openly, he said.

Those who display the name or trademark of cigarette products for advertisement in publications will face a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to 500,000 baht and also face a daily fine of up to 50,000 baht until they stop violating the law, Dr Khachornsak added.

Meanwhile, health officials said on Tuesday a ban on imports and sales of electronic cigarettes will remain.