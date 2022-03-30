Policemen killed, 2 wounded in Yala ambush

The bombed police pickup truck lies in a ditch after the attack in Bangnang Sata district of Yala on Wednesday morning. Two policemen were killed and two others wounded. (Photo: @Palangjai Facebook page)

Two policemen were killed and two others wounded when their vehicle was ambushed on a road in Bannang Sata district of Yala province, in the far South, on Wednesday morning.

The four men were travelling in a white police pickup truck along Bacho-Khuen Banglang Road.

They were at village Moo 3 of tambon Bacho when a road bomb was detonated, followed by gunfire from attackers behind trees, according to Yala 191 Radio centre.

The attack was reported to police at 10.20am on Wednesday.

The ambush left two policemen dead and the two others wounded. The injured were rushed to Yala Hospital.

One of the men killed was Pol Sgt Wiwat Rakchart, who sustained fatal injuries in the bomb blast.

The three others were identified as Pol L/Cpl Natchaphon Prommanee, Pol Cpl Sufree Norapha and Pol L/Cpl Assarawut Rapom, Thai media reported. The identity of the second police officer killed was not confirmed.