Songkran restrictions in Phrachuap Khiri Khan
Thailand
General

Songkran restrictions in Phrachuap Khiri Khan

published : 30 Mar 2022 at 18:01

writer: Chaiwat Satyaem

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: The communicable diseases committee of this central province has issued restrictions on activities to celebrate the Songkran festival which include an alcohol and water fight ban to help control Covid-19.

Announcing the restrictions, Prachuap Khiri Khan deputy governor Prompiriya Kitnuson said participants in Songkran festivals must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or pass antigen tests within 72 hours before arrival at festive venues.

Organisers of Songkran activities must seek prior permission from the committee and comply strictly with Covid Free Setting measures. Activities could include concerts and traditional activities in communities and religious places.

The committee prohibited water fights, powder smearing, foam and alcohol sales and consumption at festive venues, Mr Prompiriya said.

Water fights, powder smearing and foam parties were also banned elsewhere, including on roadsides.

Access to festive venues must be restricted and requires health screening, and organisers must prevent crowding, the deputy governor said.

