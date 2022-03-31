Section
Thailand
General

Bogus-princess alert for Surin

published : 31 Mar 2022 at 08:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Nopparat Kingkaew

Surin's provincial governor has issued a warning about a bogus Cambodian princess and asked local authorities to make sure she strictly follows regulations when entering the country.

Governor Suwapong Kittiphatpibul sent the alert to the chief of the provincial immigration office and all district chiefs.

It involves a woman claiming to be Princess Kosoma Tevy Norodom, although the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh insists no member of the Cambodian royal family goes by that name.

According to the warning, the woman resembles a person who claimed to be another Cambodian princess and who visited Thailand in 2017. The bogus princess uses an ordinary passport issued under the name of Kosomaktevy Pich.

Mr Suwapong said the Foreign Ministry has not received an entry application from this person and has asked immigration officials and district chiefs to step up surveillance so that the woman complies with all entry rules.

The warning follows reports that the woman planned to visit Bangkok to attend private events.

Surin has a border crossing with Cambodia. 

