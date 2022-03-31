Sadao border crossing to reopen Friday

Tents set up in front of the Sadao checkpoint at the border with Malaysia in Songkhla province, where travellers can wait in the shade before going through entry procedures after the checkpoint re-opens on Friday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Preparations are complete for the re-opening of the Sadao checkpoint on the border with Malaysia on Friday, about two years after it was closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourists will be able to enter from Malaysia under the Test & Go programme, with no further quarantine after arrival.

Sadao is the major crossing point in the South. Other checkpoints on the Thai-Malaysian border will also re-open on April 1.

It is hoped the re-opening will breath life into the dormant tourism sector and southern economy.

On Wednesday, Sadao district chief Surin Suriyawong and senior customs, immigration and health officials visited the checkpoint to ensure its readiness for the re-opening.

The Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai and hotels with SHA extra plus certification have agreed that the Paramount Palace Hotel, near the checkpoint in tambon Samnak Kham Municipality of Sadao district, will be where tourists take an RT-PCR test.

Upon arrival at the checkpoint, travellers will be required to apply for Thailand Pass registration, show travel and vaccination documents and proof of reservation and payments for SHA extra plus hotels before taking the RT-PCR test.



After that they will in at their hotel and wait for the test result, which should take four to six hours. Another option is for the hospital to inform them of the test result by 6am the following day.

If they test negative for Covid-19, they can leave their hotel and proceed with their travel plans. However, they must follow health safety standards such as mask-wearing and hand-washing.

Sadao district has seven hotels with SHA extra plus certification, which is expected to be sufficient during the early stage of the re-opening.

Hotels reported about 80 bookings in total for Friday.

In front of the Sadao checkpoint, tents have been set up where tourists can wait before going through entry procedures.