No pre-travel Covid-19 tests for arrivals confirmed

International visitors no longer need pre-travel Covid-19 tests before arriving in Thailand. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration confirmed on Thursday that travellers arriving in Thailand will no longer require pre-travel Covid-19 tests from April 1 onwards.

Sumanee Wacharasint, a spokeswoman, said the requirement for pre-travel PT-PCR tests would end for visitors arriving under Test & Go, Sandbox and quarantine programmes, starting on Friday.

People who enter the country through one of the programmes will be given an RT-PCR test on arrival. They will be required to perform an antigen self-test on day 5 after arrival and be monitored at their hotel, Dr Sumanee said.

Sandbox visitors must remain in their designated area for five days. Visitors in the quarantine scheme, including people caught entering the country unlawfully, will be kept in isolation for five days and have an RT-PCR test on the fourth or fifth day after arrival.

The CCSA also revised the colour-coded system by lowering the number of provinces designated as controlled orange zones from 44 to 20 while the number of provinces classified as high-surveillance yellow zones was increased from 25 to 47.

The number of provinces designated as blue zones and promoted for tourism was increased from eight to 10, with these including Chiang Mai and Phetchaburi provinces, said Dr Sumanee.



