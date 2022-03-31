Temperatures to drop, storms forecast

People take a stroll along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, on Tuesday. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Temperatures are expected to drop by 5-7°C in the Northeast and 2-4°C in other regions over the next two days, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

On April 1-2, as a rather strong high-pressure system from China extends downward to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, there will be summer storms with thundershowers, gusty winds and hail - first in the Northeast and then in the North, Central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and East regions, the forecast said.

An active low-pressure cell over the middle of the South China Sea will move over the lower part of Vietnam and the tip of Indochina and will cover southern Thailand on April 2-3, while easterly and northeasterly winds prevail across the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

As a result, there will be more rain, with isolated heavy rain, in the South.

The stronger winds will cause waves in the Gulf of Thailand about 2 metres high, and more than 2m during thundershowers.