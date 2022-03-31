Section
Temperatures to drop, storms forecast
Thailand
General

Temperatures to drop, storms forecast

published : 31 Mar 2022 at 15:13

writer: Online Reporters

People take a stroll along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, on Tuesday. (Photo: Bangkok Post)
People take a stroll along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, on Tuesday. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Temperatures are expected to drop by 5-7°C in the Northeast and 2-4°C in other regions over the next two days, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

On April 1-2, as a rather strong high-pressure system from China extends downward to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, there will be summer storms with thundershowers, gusty winds and hail - first in the Northeast and then in the North, Central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and East regions, the forecast said.

An active low-pressure cell over the middle of the South China Sea will move over the lower part of Vietnam and the tip of Indochina and will cover southern Thailand on April 2-3, while easterly and northeasterly winds prevail across the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

As a result, there will be more rain, with isolated heavy rain, in the South.

The stronger winds will cause waves in the Gulf of Thailand about 2 metres high, and more than 2m during thundershowers.

MOST RECENT
Property

Property sector starting to recover - Arkhom

Thailand's property sector is starting to recover after two years of a slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Thursday.

16:44
Thailand

Fugitive driver in hit-and-run caught at temple

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The alleged driver of a car which hit and killed a man and his son early last year has been arrested at a temple in Muang district of this southern province.

16:17
World

Israelis, Palestinians clash, leaving 3 dead

Two Palestinians were killed in an exchange of gunfire with Israeli forces in the West Bank, and another was shot dead after a stabbing attack, heightening tensions days before the start of a holiday period that has officials concerned of more widespread violence.

15:47