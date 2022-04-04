Man paid by fugitive son-in-law to deliver drugs

Police with 300 kilogrammes of crystal meth found in foam boxes on the back of this pickup at a checkpoint in Songkhla's Chana district on Sunday.(Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A 53-year-old man caught with 300 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in his pickup told police he was being paid to deliver the drugs by his son-in-law and a woman who had both fled to Laos.

The details were released on Monday by Provincial Police Region 9 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nanthadet Yoinual during a press briefing.

He said a Krabi-registered Mitsubishi pickup was stopped at a permanent checkpoint at Ban Khuan Mit in Chana district of Songkhla. The pickup was carrying a load of foam boxes.

Police examined he boxes and found a total of 300kg of crystal meth, or "ice", with a street value of about 90 million baht.

The driver, Prasert Sena, 53, was from Trang's Huay Yot district. He told police he was beng paid 100,000 baht to deliver the boxes from Chiang Rak in Pathum Thani province to Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat, by his son-in-law Pawich Teerasut, 25, and a woman named Kamolchanok Sena, 25.

He said both Mr Pawich, who was wanted under five warrants in drug cases, and Ms Kamolchanok had fled to Laos.

In Bang Kham district, police later searched house No.13 at Moo 3 village in tambon Ban Han, acting in information drugs were being stored there before distribution.

They found and seized 1.2 million meth pills with an estimated street value of 36 million baht and arrested Veerachai Binmud, 33, who was suspected of being a big drug dealter in Bang Klam district.

Police were questioning the suspects in both cases for more information, which could lead to the arrest of more suspects, Pol Lt Gen Nanthadet said.