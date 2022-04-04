Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Man paid by fugitive son-in-law to deliver drugs
Thailand
General

Man paid by fugitive son-in-law to deliver drugs

published : 4 Apr 2022 at 13:20

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Police with 300 kilogrammes of crystal meth found in foam boxes on the back of this pickup at a checkpoint in Songkhla's Chana district on Sunday.(Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Police with 300 kilogrammes of crystal meth found in foam boxes on the back of this pickup at a checkpoint in Songkhla's Chana district on Sunday.(Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A 53-year-old man caught with 300 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in his pickup told police he was being paid to deliver the drugs by his son-in-law and a woman who had both fled to Laos.

The details were released on Monday by Provincial Police Region 9 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Nanthadet Yoinual during a press briefing.

He said a Krabi-registered Mitsubishi pickup was stopped at a permanent checkpoint at Ban Khuan Mit in Chana district of Songkhla. The pickup was carrying a load of foam boxes.

Police examined he boxes and found a total of 300kg of crystal meth, or "ice", with a street value of about 90 million baht.

The driver, Prasert Sena, 53, was from Trang's Huay Yot district. He told police he was beng paid 100,000 baht to deliver the boxes from Chiang Rak in Pathum Thani province to Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat, by his son-in-law Pawich Teerasut, 25, and a woman named Kamolchanok Sena, 25.

He said both Mr Pawich, who was wanted under five warrants in drug cases, and Ms Kamolchanok had fled to Laos.

In Bang Kham district, police later searched house No.13 at Moo 3 village in tambon Ban Han, acting in information drugs were being stored there before distribution.

They found and seized 1.2 million meth pills with an estimated street value of 36 million baht and arrested Veerachai Binmud, 33, who was suspected of being a big drug dealter in Bang Klam district.

Police were questioning the suspects in both cases for more information, which could lead to the arrest of more suspects, Pol Lt Gen Nanthadet said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Business

Thai stock investor sentiment at 3-month high as inflows continue

Investor confidence in the Thai stock market has hit a three-month high, bolstered by continued foreign fund inflows and optimism over growth in corporate earning, a capital markets group said on Monday.

14:11
World

Grammys night: Tributes, digs and a Ukraine moment, but no slaps

LAS VEGAS: Las Vegas hosting the Grammys for the first time ever might have been an opportunity to the music world to scintillate -- but the 64th edition of the industry's most prestigious awards stayed relatively zipped up.

13:45
Business

Myanmar central bank says FX deposits must be converted into local currency

Foreign exchange earned by locals in Myanmar must be deposited in accounts at licensed banks and exchanged for the local currency within one working day, the central bank said, as the country's military authorities seek more control over foreign currency flows.

13:30