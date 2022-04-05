Four clusters of Covid-19 infections in Korat closely watched

A health official conducts an antigen test kit on a boy in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday. Authorities are now keeping a close watch on four clusters of infections in three districts of this northeastern province. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Health officials are keeping a close watch on four clusters of Covid-19 infections in three districts as cases continue to rise.

The provincial communicable disease committee on Tuesday said health officials in Prathai, Lam Thamenchai and Muang districts have been asked to closely monitor coronavirus infections around the four clusters in their areas.

The first cluster was Nong Bua Nak village in tambon Non Phed of Prathai district, where a municipal official in Khon Kaen's Phon district visiting the village was diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 22 and the disease spread to local residents. So far, a total of 19 people have been infected from this cluster and more than 50 others were at risk of infections, said the panel.

The second cluster was Village Moo 8 in tambon Prathai of Prathai district. The first case was a soldier who came from Pattani province to visit his family in the village. He tested positive on March 14 before the virus spread to other people who came into close contact with him. So far, 21 people have been infected and 13 others were in an at-risk group.

The third cluster was a cassava planting workers group in tambon Khui of Lam Thamenchai district. One worker was diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 25 after returning from working in a cassava plantation in another area. Other workers who came into contact with him later caught the virus. Now, the infections at this cluster have risen to 19 and more than 40 people others are at risk.

The fourth cluster was Ban Thammapakorn welfare home for the elderly in Muang district.

Health officials conducted ATK tests among 93 elderly people at this welfare home on March 25 and 41 elderly people tested positive. Later, a second round of ATK tests was conducted and a further 63 people – 13 officials and 50 elderly people – caught the virus, said the panel.