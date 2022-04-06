24,252 new Covid cases, 94 deaths

Muslim men wearing face masks at prayers during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at the Central Mosque in Muang district of Pattani, on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

There were 24,252 more confirmed Covid-19 cases and 94 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.

This compared with the 91 coronavirus-related fatalities and 21,988 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 24,165 local cases and 87 imported cases.

On Tuesday, 26,225 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said later on Wednesday afternoon that the 94 new fatalities were between the ages of 31 and 97 years, with an average age of 76. There were 45 men and 49 women. One was a foreigner, from Myanmar.

Bangkok reported 12 new deaths and there were eight in the adjacent provinces of Samut Sakhon (3), Pathum Thani (2), Samut Prakan (1), Nonthaburi (1) and Nakhon Pathom (1).

Other central plain provinces further from the capital had 26 more fatalities – five in Trat, three each in Chachoeng Sao, Lop Buri and Suphan Buri, two each in Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and Chon Buri and one each in Nakhon Sawan and Sa Kaeo.

The Northeast reported 19 new coronavirus-related deaths – seven in Ubon Ratchathani, three in Buri Ram, two in Nakhon Ratchasima and one each in Si Sa Ket, Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon, Bung Kan and Nakhon Phanom.

The North had 16 fatalities – three each in Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Uttaradit and Phayao and two each in Chiang Mai and Phichit.

The South reported 13 deaths – three in Surat Thani, two each in Ranong, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung and one each in Krabi, Trang, Pattani and Yala.

There were 24,105 new cases in the general population, 60 among prison inmates and 87 imported cases. Of the new cases in the general population, 23,831 were confirmed at hospitals and 274 via mass testing.

Bangkok continued to have the most daily cases, with 3,164, down by 122 from 3,286 the previous day, followed by 1,274 in Chon Buri (+198), 875 in Samut Prakan (-9), 761 in Nonthaburi (-164), 756 in Samut Sakhon (+127), 602 in Nakhon Si Thammarat (-77), 598 in Songkhla (+107) and Chachoengsao (+119), 592 in Rayong (+75) and 578 in Khon Kaen (+249).

The 87 imported cases came from 35 countries and included 16 from the United Kingdom, 6 each from Laos and Malaysia, 5 each from Sweden and Germany and four each from Australia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Indonesia.

On Tuesday, 248,078 people received Covid-19 treatment (down from 250,145 the previous day) – 64,335 at hospitals (up from 64,048)and including 1,845 seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 1,862) and 782 dependent on ventilators (up from 781).

Vaccinations continued to progress, with 130.34 million doses administered as of Tuesday. Officials said 80.1% of the population have now received one dose of the vaccine and 72.5% have received two shots, while 34.8% have had a booster shot.

On Tuesday, 148,250 vaccine doses were administered - 35,216 as a first shot, 25,061 as a second shot and 87,973 as a booster shot.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 1.23m in 24 hours to 494.14 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 3,482 to 6.18 million.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,781,827 Covid-19 cases, including 1,558,392 cases this year, with 3,508,052 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,697 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1.