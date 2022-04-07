Section
26,081 new Covid cases, 91 more deaths
Thailand
General

26,081 new Covid cases, 91 more deaths

published : 7 Apr 2022 at 08:56

writer: Online Reporters

People answer a health questionnaire and have their temperatures checked before receiving a Moderna vaccine at The Mall Bangkae in Bangkok on Wednesday. The government is ramping up its Covid vaccination programme ahead of Songkran next week. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
The country registered 26,081 more Covid-19 cases and 91 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 94 coronavirus-related fatalities and 24,252 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 26,000 local cases and 81 imported cases.

On Wednesday, 26,011 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,807,908 Covid-19 cases, including 1,584,473 cases this year, with 3,534,063 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,788 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,090 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1. 

