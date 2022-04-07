Philosopher and linguist Prof Sathianpong Wannapok dies at 83

Sathianpong Wannapok, right, in an undated photo with Luang Por Khemadhammo at The Forest Hermitage in Coventry, England. (Photo: Luangpor Khemadhammo Facebook account)

Professor Sathianphong Wannapok (specially appointed), a member of the Royal Institute in the field of theology and respected philosopher died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

His relatives said Sathianphong was admitted to Thonburi Hospital on March 17 for treatment of an arterial problem. On March 27 he was transferred to Siriraj Hospital, where he died on Wednesday at 6.33pm.

Sathianphong's body was moved to Wat Tridhosthep Worawihan for evening prayers for five days and would be kept for 100 days prior to cremation, relatives said.

Sathianphong was born on Feb 1, 1939 in Borabue district (in a tambon which is now part of Kut Rang district), Maha Sarakham province.

He received a bachelor's degree in arts and master's degree in the Pali-Sanskrit languages from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. He was bestowed an honorary doctorate degree in philosophy by Maha Sarakham Universitgy in 2005 and an honorary doctorate degree from Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University in 2007.

He was a renowned expert on Buddhism and the Pali language and author of many books on religion and philosophy.

Sathianpong also wrote articles for several magazines and was a columnist for Thai Rath, Khaosod and Matichon newspapers.

Luang Por Khemadhammo. who was a close friend, bade him farewell on his Facebook page and praised him as a "fine Buddhist scholar".

"We've known each other for more than fifty years. May he attain the secure and lasting peace of Nibbana!," the abbot of The Forest Hermitage in Coventry, England, wrote.