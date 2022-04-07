Crane arm breaks, city construction worker killed

The broken crane arm on the top of a hotel construction site near The Market Bangkok shopping mall on Ratchadamri Road in Bangkok's downtown Pathumwan district on Thursday. One worker was killed and another seriously injured. (Photo: rescuer Ronayuth Kulapantha Facebook)

A crane arm broke and fell at a construction site near a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on Thursday afternoon, killing one worker and injuring another.

The accident occured at the site of a new hotel, the exended section of The Market Bangkok shopping mall, on Ratchadamri Road in Lumphini area of Pathumwan district, Praram 199 radio centre reported.

Police and emergency responders sent to the scene were directed to the ninth floor of the partially complete building, Pol Maj Jakkrapong Pithakornsakul, investigation chief at Lumphini, said

The arm of a 20-metre high crane had broken and fallen to the surface.

Two workers, both from Myanmar, were seriously injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them was later declared dead.

An investigation into the accident has begun.

At 12.31 pm a crane arm collapsed near The Market Bangkok shopping mall in Pathumwan district, Bangkok. Firemen and Bon Kai rescuers arriving at the site found two people were injured. They were rushed to the Police General Hospital. (Photos: Rescuer Ronayuth Kulapantha Facebook)