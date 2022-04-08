25,140 new Covid cases, 89 more deaths

A worker on Thursday sprays the interior of an interprovincial bus ahead of the Songkran holiday exodus, which begins next week. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 25,140 more Covid-19 cases and 89 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 91 coronavirus-related fatalities and 26,081 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 25,040 local cases and 100 imported cases.

On Thursday, 24,854 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,833,048 Covid-19 cases, including 1,609,613 cases this year, with 3,558,917 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,877 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,179 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1.