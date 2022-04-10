62 collared in restaurant raid, 48 test positive for drugs

Police watch 62 party-goers after they are ordered to sit during a raid in Muang district of Khon Kaen in small hours of Sunday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Police raided a restaurant in Muang district early on Sunday and rounded up 62 customers, of whom 48 tested positive for drugs, police said.

Pol Maj Gen Noppakao Somnas, the provincial police chief, said the raid on Lan Mai restaurant on Maliwan road in tambon Ban Pet took place at about 2am.

Officers from Ban Pet police station were acting on a tip-off that the restaurant was serving customers with alcoholic drinks beyond the 9pm limit.



Police found 62 customers, both men and women, in the restaurant. Apart from food, alcoholic drinks and packets of crystal methamphetamine (ice) were found on the tables. Empty packets were found in trash cans.



In subsequent urine tests, 48 patrons tested positive for drugs.



All 62 were charged with violating measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemics issued under the Communicable Disease Act of 2015. The 48 were additionally charged with using narcotic drugs.



Bussakorn Unwanthi, 40, the manager, was charged with violating the provincial announcement on measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.



Atikarn Buapeng, 44, the restaurant owner, would be summonsed to hear the same charge, Pol Maj Gen Noppakao said.