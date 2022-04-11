Man lying on tracks run over by train

Police examine the rail track where a man was run over and killed by an express train, near Klong Chandi railway station in Chawang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, early on Monday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man lying on the tracks was run over by a train and killed in Chawang district in the small hours of Monday.

Police and emergency responders were called to the rail track near Khlong Chandi station at Moo 4 village in tambon Chandi about 12.30am, Pol Capt Tossapol Thongkaew, a Chawang duty officer, said.

There they found the severed and multilated body of a man aged 40-50 years spread along about 100 metres of the track. He had been run over by special express train No.32 (Hat Yai - Bangkok).

The train driver told the police he saw the man in his headlight, lying across the track. He could not stop the train in time and it ran over him.

A security camera recording showed a man whose appearance matched the dead man's walking in front of Khlong Chandi railway station about 5.45pm on Sunday.

The body was sent to Chawang Hospital for an autopsy. Police were still trying to identify him.

The train later continued to Bangkok.